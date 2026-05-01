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Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Clarke Quay

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The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2am on May 1.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2am on May 1.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident in Clarke Quay in the early hours of Labour Day.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2am on May 1, adding that the car was believed to have skidded in River Valley Road.

They added that no injuries were reported.

Dashcam footage of the vehicle circulating online shows a white car moving slowly along River Valley Road and past CQ @ Clarke Quay. It swerves between lanes without using the turn signal.

At one point in the video, the car almost mounts the kerb of the road divider.

Its front right wheel appears to be damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.