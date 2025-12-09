Man arrested for drink driving, 2 taken to hospital after CTE accident
SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving two cars and a taxi on the CTE on Dec 7 morning.
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 3.55am on the CTE towards the SLE.
A 65-year-old male taxi driver and a 33-year-old female car passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, a black car on the right-most lane is seen swerving suddenly across multiple lanes towards a white car on the left-most lane.
Upon colliding with the white car, the black car can be seen spinning around.
The white car is seen moving to the right-most lane and colliding with a taxi.
The taxi is then seen colliding into a road verge.
Police investigations are ongoing.