Man arrested for breaking into house in Bartley estate; stole $38,900 watch

The police seized a watch valued at $38,900 as a case exhibit.

The police seized a watch valued at $38,900.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in breaking into a house.

In a statement on March 4, the police said they were alerted on Feb 28 at 9.12pm that residential premises in How Sun Estate – which is near Bartley MRT station – had been broken into.

The police identified the man through ground enquiries and images from police cameras. They arrested him on March 3.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly entered the unit without permission and stole $400 in cash and a watch valued at $38,900, said the police. They added that the watch was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

The man, 60, is expected to be charged on March 5 with the offence of housebreaking. If convicted, the man may be sentenced to a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In their statement, the police advised property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with grilles and padlocks when leaving their premises unattended.

Home owners should also avoid keeping large sums of cash and valuables in their premises.

They may also install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights or CCTVs to cover the access points into their premises.

