Man arrested for attempted robbery in Choa Chu Kang supermarket; placed metal rod on cashier’s neck

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man was arrested by police on April 14 for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted robbery.

The police were alerted to the case which took place in a supermarket in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 at about 3.15am on April 14, police said in a statement on April 14.

According to Google Maps, there is a 24-hour U Stars Supermarket in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

Preliminary investigations showed that a man had allegedly walked into the supermarket with a metal rod, placed it on a cashier’s neck and demanded money from the cashier, police said.

The cashier did not do so and the man left the supermarket, they added. No injuries were reported.

Through inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, police officers identified and arrested the man within two hours of receiving the report, police said. A metal rod was seized.

The man is expected to be charged with the offence of attempted robbery on April 15.

Those convicted of the offence can be jailed from two to seven years, and receive at least six strokes of the cane.