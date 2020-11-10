Man arrested for assault on NEA enforcement officers involving sickle

SINGAPORE - Two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were allegedly assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Canberra Link on Monday (Nov 9) evening.

A bloodstained sickle was found by the police near the scene of the crime.

The police said they were informed of the incident at about 7.30pm. The 30-year-old suspect had allegedly punched one NEA officer in the face, and slashed the other on his hand and legs with a sickle.

He fled the scene before police officers arrived.

Both officers, who are Certis enforcement officers attached to NEA, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and the two officers' body-worn cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within seven hours of the crime.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces a fine, a jail term of up to seven years, caning or any combination of the three punishments.

On Tuesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post that the officers were attacked after issuing a fine for a smoking offence.

She added that acts of violence against officers are taken "very seriously", and that any act of abuse against public officers will not be tolerated.

"Our officers work hard to safeguard the well-being of Singaporeans," said Ms Fu.

"They deserve our respect, and the right to safety in discharging their duties. They must know that we've got their backs covered. I wish the officers a speedy recovery."

She also reminded the public that "this is not the time to ignore our safe management measures", adding that she was concerned to see an increasing number of "flagrant violations of the rules".

"I urge you to continue to observe the measures to keep your family and friends safe from infection," said Ms Fu.