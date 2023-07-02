Man arrested for allegedly wielding two knives at shop assistants in Hougang

The police said they received a call for assistance at 12pm on Saturday at Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
SINGAPORE - A man allegedly threatened store assistants with two knives after they told him to remove his junk and cardboard.

The police said on Sunday that they received a call for assistance at noon on Saturday at Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4.

The man, 60, was arrested for allegedly causing criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

According to Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News, the clothing store assistants had told the man to clear his rubbish from outside the shop early on Saturday morning.

However, the man caused a scene and began swearing, and refused to leave when they told him to. Then, he pulled out a knife to threaten one of the assistants.

He pulled out another knife after realising no one was paying attention to him, one of the assistants told Shin Min.

No injuries were reported, said the police. Investigations are ongoing.

