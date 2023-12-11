Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob victim of gold chain with butcher’s tool

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob an elderly victim of his gold chain with a boning hook, the police said in a statement on Dec 11.

A boning hook is typically used by butchers to help secure meat during the boning process.

The police said they were alerted to a case of armed robbery along Chander Road at 4pm On Dec 10.

“An elderly male victim reported that an unknown man had allegedly attempted to rob him with a boning hook, and demanded his gold chain with two pendants valued at S$10,000,” the police said.

When the elderly victim refused, a struggle followed and the gold chain broke.

The suspect fled without the jewellery and left the boning hook behind.

The police said they managed to identify the suspect through ground enquiries and with the help of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television. Within 10 hours, the suspect was arrested.

“Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and any distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible,” the police said.

The suspect will be charged with armed robbery on Dec 12.

If found guilty, he could be jailed between three and 14 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.