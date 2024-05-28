Man arrested for allegedly threatening to plant a bomb at DBS’ headquarters

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested on May 27 after he threatened to plant a bomb at DBS Bank’s headquarters, the police said in a statement on May 28.

A bank representative called the police at about 2.10pm on that day, after receiving at least 30 calls from a male caller. The caller allegedly said in some of the calls that he would plant a bomb at DBS’ headquarters within an hour, the police said.

They identified the man, 34, and arrested him within four hours of the reported bomb threat.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had no means to carry out his threat, and no suspicious items were found at the DBS Asia Hub in the Changi Business Park, and DBS Asia Central in the Marina Link Mall.

The man is slated to be charged on May 29 for communicating false information of a harmful thing, which is punishable with up to seven years jail, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

“The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats,” the police said.

“Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost of public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident.”