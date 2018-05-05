Man arrested for allegedly taking upskirt video

A 27-year-old man was arrested after an alert commuter spotted him appearing to take a video up the skirt of a woman on an escalator at Bishan MRT station.

Mr Fitri Hakim, 27, told The Straits Times yesterday that he noticed the suspect recording a video on an escalator going up to the North-South Line at 4.55pm on Thursday.

"I'm very aware of my surroundings," said the process engineer. "He was holding on to his phone, along with his wallet. His wallet was covering part of his phone, but about a fifth of the phone was exposed."

Mr Fitri said he saw the red video-recording button on the exposed part of the phone, which meant the man was possibly taking a video.

In a clip Mr Fitri posted on Facebook, the man appeared to be filming under the skirt of the woman on the escalator step just above the one he was on.

"It was quite obvious that he was trailing her," he said. "The escalator wasn't packed, it was just one line of people on the left, but he went right behind the lady. I was beside him and, because I saw his intentions, I took a video of him."

The woman got off the escalator and went towards the trains, while the man turned towards a flight of stairs. "I caught him then," said Mr Fitri. "I grabbed hold of his arm and I asked him: 'So did you manage to get the video?'... I told him to unlock his phone, and he showed me a photo of his family. I swiped all the way to the end and saw a video of the woman."

Mr Fitri then took the man to the ticketing office, where an employee called the Public Transport Security Command (Transcom).

Transcom officers arrived and confiscated his phone. The man was shocked and started shaking when police spoke to him, Mr Fitri said.

In response to queries from ST, the police said they were alerted to a suspected case of insulting the modesty of a woman at Bishan MRT station at about 5pm on Thursday. A 27-year-old man was arrested, said a police spokesman. Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Fitri, who has an older sister, said he was aware such predatory behaviour existed, but it was the first time he had encountered a suspect.

Last month, a Malaysian national, 31, who had taken 84 such videos was jailed for 24 weeks. The same month, a 34-year-old delivery driver who had taken 61 videos was given 24 weeks' jail.

In February, a Taiwanese doctoral student, 28, was jailed for two weeks for taking such a video.