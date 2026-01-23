Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man was arrested on Jan 22 for allegedly stealing a rental car in Woodlands.

In a statement on Jan 23, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 11.45pm on Jan 19.

The victim reported that his rental car, which was parked at the multi-storey carpark on Woodlands Street 83 on Jan 18 , was purportedly stolen.

Through ground inquiries and using images from police cameras, Woodlands Police Division officers established the man’s identity and arrested him.

The police said the stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Investigations revealed that the rental car’s key had been left unattended overnight on one of its tyres, the police added.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Jan 24 with the offence of theft of motor vehicle.

If convicted, he may face jail time of up to seven years and a fine.

The police advised owners to park their motor vehicles in well-lit areas, remove cash cards, keys and other valuables, and to wind up the windows and lock all doors.

Vehicle owners should not leave their keys or transponders unattended.