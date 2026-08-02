Man arrested for allegedly shooting marbles at birds and damaging window in Woodlands
- A 56-year-old man was arrested for using a catapult to shoot marbles at birds in Woodlands.
- One marble hit and damaged a bedroom window at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road.
- He will be charged with rash act and faces up to six months jail, a $2,500 fine, or both.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man will be charged with committing a rash act after he was arrested for allegedly using a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds and damaging a window in the process.
In a statement released on Aug 2, the police said they were alerted to a damaged bedroom window of a residential unit at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road on July 28.
“The damage was believed to be caused by an impact from a projectile,” the police added.
Following ground enquiries by officers from the Woodlands Police Division, the suspect was identified and arrested on Aug 1.
Investigations revealed that the man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.
A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.
The man will be charged in court on Aug 3 with the offence of rash act.
If found guilty, the suspect could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.