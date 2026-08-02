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Man arrested for allegedly shooting marbles at birds and damaging window in Woodlands

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The man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.

The man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Neo

  • A 56-year-old man was arrested for using a catapult to shoot marbles at birds in Woodlands.
  • One marble hit and damaged a bedroom window at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road.
  • He will be charged with rash act and faces up to six months jail, a $2,500 fine, or both.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man will be charged with committing a rash act after he was arrested for allegedly using a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds and damaging a window in the process.

In a statement released on Aug 2, the police said they were alerted to a damaged bedroom window of a residential unit at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road on July 28.

“The damage was believed to be caused by an impact from a projectile,” the police added.

Following ground enquiries by officers from the Woodlands Police Division, the suspect was identified and arrested on Aug 1.

Investigations revealed that the man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.

The man will be charged in court on Aug 3 with the offence of rash act.

If found guilty, the suspect could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.