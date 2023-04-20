Man arrested for allegedly receiving marine gas oil stolen from Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement for abetting to receive marine gas oil from Shell Eastern Petroleum’s Pulau Bukom facility.

The man, who was not named, was the captain of a vessel owned by Prime Shipping Corporation, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

The company allegedly received stolen marine gas oil worth more than US$830,000 (S$1.1 million) on two occasions between March and April 2017.

In January 2018, the Criminal Investigation Department conducted investigations against multiple incidents in which marine gas oil were stolen from the facility.

The marine gas oil was then sold to bunkering companies at a heavily discounted rate.

The man, who was not in Singapore during the investigations, was arrested on Tuesday upon entering Singapore. He will be charged on Thursday with two counts of abetment of dishonestly receiving stolen property.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

In September 2022, bunkering firm Sentek Marine & Trading was charged with acquiring marine gas oil worth more than US$56 million that was misappropriated from Shell’s facility in Pulau Bukom.