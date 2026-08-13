Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Man arrested for allegedly molesting two teens, including stepdaughter, in one day

The police said the two cases happened on Aug 12.

SINGAPORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting two teenage girls, including his stepdaughter.



Both cases happened on Aug 12, said the police in a statement on Aug 13.

The first case took place at about 8.55am, when the 34-year-old man offered to take a 12-year-old victim to school. He then took her to a staircase near Sembawang Crescent and allegedly molested her.

The second case took place just hours later, at around 12.50pm, when the man allegedly touched his 17-year-old stepdaughter at her home near Yishun Street 22.

With the aid of images from police cameras, he was arrested the same day, said the statement.

The man is set to be charged in court on Aug 14 with two counts of outrage of modesty.

For the first case, he will be charged with outrage of modesty of a person below 14. This offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

For the second case, he will be charged with aggravated outrage of modesty against a victim in a close relationship, which carries a jail term of between two and 10 years, and caning.

If convicted, he may face enhanced punishment as the offence was allegedly committed against a victim in a close relationship, said the police.