Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested for allegedly deliberately insulting religion of a person

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Daniel Lai

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man was arrested on March 15 for his suspected involvement in deliberately insulting the religion of another person.

The police were alerted to an incident in Tampines Street 82 at about 3.40pm that day, when a handwritten note bearing offensive remarks about Islam were found pasted outside a residential unit, said the police in a statement on March 17.

A piece of meat, believed to be pork, was found at the doorstep, the police added.

The man was arrested the same day, the police said.

He is expected to be charged in court on March 17.

If found guilty, he may be jailed of up to five years, fined, or both.

More on this topic
Video of man stepping on Quran likely by person behind similar videos who was convicted in July 2025
Non-practising elderly doctor given maximum fine of $10k over anti-Islam remarks online
See more on

Religion

Police

Tampines

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.