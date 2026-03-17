Man arrested for allegedly deliberately insulting religion of a person

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SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man was arrested on March 15 for his suspected involvement in deliberately insulting the religion of another person.

The police were alerted to an incident in Tampines Street 82 at about 3.40pm that day, when a handwritten note bearing offensive remarks about Islam were found pasted outside a residential unit, said the police in a statement on March 17.

A piece of meat, believed to be pork, was found at the doorstep, the police added.

The man was arrested the same day, the police said.

He is expected to be charged in court on March 17.

If found guilty, he may be jailed of up to five years, fined, or both.