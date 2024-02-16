Man arrested for allegedly cheating 36 foreign co-workers out of more than $56k

The Straits Times
Wallace Woon
Updated
Feb 16, 2024
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 12:05 AM

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly collecting money from his foreign co-workers, under the guise of sending them for courses to upgrade themselves.

The police said on Feb 15 that between Nov 1, 2023, and Feb 14, 2024, 36 foreign nationals were cheated out of a total of $56,710.

The police said that they received a report on Feb 14 that the man had allegedly promised his colleagues he would send them for courses and collected course fees, on behalf of his company, from them.

Despite collecting the money, he did not enrol them for any courses.

In a separate report, the man had also allegedly promised another colleague to help find a job for the latter’s relative for a fee, but did not do so after he received the money.

He is slated to be charged in court on Feb 16 for cheating and can be jailed for up to 10 years and receive a fine, if found guilty.

