Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Yishun flat

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The suspect allegedly used a pair of pliers to commit the break-in.

SINGAPORE – Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a home break-in in Yishun on May 30.

In a statement on May 31 , the police said they were alerted to a break-in at Block 225 Yishun Street 21 at about 9.50am on May 30.

Cash amounting to $520, bank cards, NRICs and an ez-link card were allegedly stolen.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre identified the suspect through ground inquiries and CCTV footage, and subsequently arrested him near Block 744 Yishun Street 72.

The stolen bank cards, NRICs and ez-link card were recovered from the suspect’s possession, the police said, adding that they also seized a pair of pliers that was allegedly used to commit the crime.

The man is expected to be charged with housebreaking on June 1 . If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

To prevent homes from being broken in to, the police advised the public to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with grilles and closed shackle padlocks before leaving their homes, even for a short while.

The public should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables at home.

Furthermore, the public are advised to install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs to cover access points into their homes. These devices should be tested periodically to ensure they remain in good working condition.

The police also reminded the public not to leave spare keys in easily accessible or predicable places, such as under doormats or in potted plants.