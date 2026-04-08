Man arrested at Potong Pasir home for possessing prohibited weapons, offensive items

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SINGAPORE – A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons and offensive items after he was caught firing projectiles from a Potong Pasir home on April 6.

In a statement on April 8 , the police said they were alerted to a case of projectiles being fired from a residential unit in Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on April 6 at about 10am .

During their investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the unit.

They seized items including two pre-charged pneumatic rifles, four BB guns, four gel blasters, eight bows with 36 arrows, three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows, three slingshots, nine flip knives, three knives with sheaths, one stun device, one extendable baton and various projectiles.

Officers also recovered a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament believed to have been used to manufacture some parts.

The seized items included eight bows with 36 arrows and three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man was arrested at his home on April 6 and is set to be charged on April 8 under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act .

He could face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act and the Penal Code .

The police added that they “have zero tolerance for such brazen acts which could have potentially caused hurt to members of the public”.