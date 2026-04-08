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Man arrested at Potong Pasir home for possessing prohibited weapons, offensive items

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Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons and offensive items after he was caught firing projectiles from a Potong Pasir home on April 6.

In a statement on April 8, the police said they were alerted to a case of projectiles being fired from a residential unit in Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on April 6 at about 10am.

During their investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the unit.

They seized items including two pre-charged pneumatic rifles, four BB guns, four gel blasters, eight bows with 36 arrows, three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows, three slingshots, nine flip knives, three knives with sheaths, one stun device, one extendable baton and various projectiles.

Officers also recovered a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament believed to have been used to manufacture some parts.

The seized items included eight bows with 36 arrows and three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows. 

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man was arrested at his home on April 6 and is set to be charged on April 8 under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

He could face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act and the Penal Code.

The police added that they “have zero tolerance for such brazen acts which could have potentially caused hurt to members of the public”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.