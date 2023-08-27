Man arrested after trailer appears to breach height limit on Marina Coastal Expressway

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old male driver was arrested after a trailer appeared to have hit the height barrier with its contents along Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

In a 10-second video posted on Singapore Road Accident Facebook page, a stationary trailer is seen on the expressway with some structures it is carrying seemingly getting caught by the height barrier. Two police cars are also seen in the video.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a trailer along MCE going towards East Coast Parkway at about 5.10am on Aug 22. No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.