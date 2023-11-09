Man arrested after reversing van into police car while trying to evade roadblock

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested after he tried to evade a police roadblock and reversed a van into a police car early on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.40am, when the Traffic Police (TP) were conducting checks at a roadblock in Tampines Avenue 9.

The van’s driver reversed from the roadblock point and struck a police vehicle, the police said. A TP officer suffered minor injuries due to the collision, they added. When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an accident at about 12.45am, and it assessed the officer, but he declined to be taken to the hospital.

The male driver, 21, and his female passenger, 20, then fled on foot before both were detained after a brief pursuit, according to the police.

The man was arrested for offences that included dangerous driving, evasion of a roadblock, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

According to citizen website Stomp, an eyewitness said the woman was caught in a carpark, and was seen seated on the floor while surrounded by officers. He also saw a man sitting on a kerb near the collision and being spoken to by TP officers.

He added that he saw more than four police cars and four police motorcycles arriving at the scene, followed by an ambulance. He noted that the ambulance left the area about an hour after its arrival.

At about 3am, the eyewitness saw towtrucks towing away both the van and police car.

The woman is assisting police investigations.