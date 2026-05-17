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Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Jalan Besar accident

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The accident involved two cars and a pedestrian at the junction of Kallang Bahru and Lavender Street towards Balestier Road.

The accident involved two cars and a pedestrian at the junction of Kallang Bahru and Lavender Street towards Balestier Road.

PHOTO: ST READER

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A 31-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, following the death of a pedestrian in an accident on May 17.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted at around 12.30pm to the accident involving two cars and a pedestrian at the junction of Kallang Bahru and Lavender Street, towards Balestier Road.

The 58-year-old female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. She subsequently died in hospital, said the police.

A 31-year-old male car driver was arrested and investigations are ongoing, added the police.

Images taken by an ST reader show a crowd of people standing at the junction, while a blue car is stationary at the yellow box junction. Blood can be seen on the road.

Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016. The number of people injured also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.