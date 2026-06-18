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Suspected drugs, drug-related utensils, vaporisers and a knuckleduster were found in the car and seized after the accident near Bendemeer MRT.

SINGAPORE – A man is slated to be charged on June 19 over possessing a scheduled weapon, unauthorised possession of weapons and multiple traffic offences.

This comes after he was arrested on June 17 for driving under the influence of drugs, among other offences, after an accident involving his car and a taxi in front of Bendemeer MRT station on the same morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street at 8am that day.

A 60-year-old male taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to the hospital.

The suspect, 36, had driven erratically and collided with the taxi, which was travelling in the opposite direction, the police said, citing preliminary investigations.

They added that he obstructed traffic by abandoning his car and fled the scene before the police arrived.

Suspected drugs, drug-related items, vapes and a knuckleduster were found in the car and seized as case exhibits, said police.

The man was subsequently arrested, and two knives, believed to belong to the man, were also seized during the arrest.

He is expected to be charged with possessing a scheduled weapon, unauthorised possession of weapons, driving while under the influence of a drug, dangerous driving causing hurt, driving without a valid driving licence, leaving vehicle causing obstruction and using motor vehicle without insurance

The suspected drug-related and vape-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Health Sciences Authority respectively , said police.

The man will also be investigated by the CNB for the possession and consumption of controlled drugs, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.