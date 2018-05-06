Man arrested after jumping onto private hire car at St James Power Station

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he jumped onto the bonnet of a private hire car in the early hours of Saturday (May 5).

Police said they were alerted to a case of a rash act at 3 Sentosa Gateway at around 3am.

The man was subsequently arrested, added the police spokesman.

In a dashcam video posted on Facebook, the man is seen running towards the car outside St James Power Station. He then jumps onto the car bonnet, stomps his feet on the windscreen and climbs to the top of the vehicle.

The video was posted by the driver's son, Mr Alex Koh.

On Sunday, Mr Koh told The Straits Times that the incident occurred when his 72-year-old father, a Grab driver, was responding to a booking at St James Power Station.

"When my father got off the car to check on the damages, the guy wanted to come at him," said Mr Koh, 42, who is self-employed.

"Fearing for his safety, my dad drove off from the scene and made a police report," he added.

Mr Koh added that his father usually works six days a week from 5pm to around 6am, but has been returning home earlier at around 2am after the incident.