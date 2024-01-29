Man arrested over motorcycle theft in Sengkang carpark

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle from a Sengkang carpark, said the police on Jan 29.

He will be charged in court with stealing the vehicle.

The motorcycle has since been recovered in Yishun Ring Road.

The police said they were alerted at 5.35pm on Jan 28 that a motorcycle had been stolen from a carpark in Rivervale Drive.

Using footage from police cameras, officers identified the man believed to be involved in the theft and arrested him on Jan 29.

If convicted, he may face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

The police advised vehicle owners to take measures to protect their vehicles against theft.

This includes parking them in well-lit areas and not leaving their key or transponder unattended.

Vehicle owners should remove cash cards, keys and other valuables such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving their vehicle, the police said.

They should also wind up all windows and lock all doors even if they intend to leave their vehicle unattended for only a short while.