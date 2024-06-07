Man arrested after giving police false information about gun in taxi entering Singapore

SINGAPORE - A man was on June 7 arrested after telling the police that a gun was under the bonnet of a taxi entering Singapore via a land checkpoint.

It turned out to be false, the police said later that day.

The 54-year-old rang the police with the information at about 8.30pm on June 6. The man chose to remain anonymous and did not provide his full particulars then.

The police then contacted the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to find the cab, which was eventually stopped at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

“After a thorough check, the police concluded that the information provided by the male caller was false,” they said.

The police then identified the man and arrested him at 1.10am on June 7.

He is slated to be charged in court on June 8 with communicating false information of a harmful thing.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to $50,000, or both.

“The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats,” they said.

“Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost of public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident.”

Earlier in May, a 34-year-old man was charged with providing false information over a harmful situation, after he allegedly made multiple calls to DBS Bank threatening to plant a bomb at its headquarters.

On March 26, another man, 53, was also charged with communicating false information of a harmful thing.

He had sent bomb threats to two Taiwanese politicians via Facebook Messenger.