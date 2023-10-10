Man arrested after finding credit, debit cards and spending over $1,900 on them

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in making unauthorised transactions using credit and debit cards he found in July, said the police.

According to preliminary investigations, the man is believed to have found the victim’s wallet that contained the cards, and subsequently using them to make various unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $1,900.

Two watches, a baby anklet, a bicycle and other household items, which were believed to have been purchased using the credit and debit cards, were seized as case exhibits.

The victim lodged a police report on July 19 after discovering several unauthorised transactions had been made with her missing credit and debit cards.