Man arrested after allegedly smashing car side windows, stealing items in Tengah and Bukit Batok

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The police said they received several reports of side windows of cars being shattered near Tengah and Bukit Batok on May 3.

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shattered the side windows of several cars and stole about $100 in cash.

The police said in a statement on May 4 that they received several reports of side windows of cars being shattered near Tengah and Bukit Batok on May 3 .

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him within 13 hours of the first report, the police said.

Besides the cash, paper receipts were also allegedly stolen from one of the cars, they added.

The man is expected to be charged on May 5 with theft and investigations for the offence of mischief are ongoing.

Dr Choo Pei Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, wrote in a Facebook post on May 4 that she was alerted to a “recent vandalism incident” at Block 112 Plantation Crescent carpark, which is in Tengah.

“The affected car owners have also been engaged and updated by (the police) accordingly,” she said.

Dr Choo added that the carpark falls under the Plantation Acres-Grange Residents’ Network (RN).

“My team, including RN representatives, and I remain in close communication with the relevant agencies, and we will continue to follow through as needed,” she said.

Chinese -language news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported on May 4 that the incident occurred at around 10.30am on May 3 at level 1A of the multi-storey carpark and involved three cars.

“My car was parked here at around 8pm the night before, and the next morning I found out the window was smashed, so I called the police,” the owner of one of the affected cars told Shin Min.

He added that his cash card was still in his car.

Another affected car owner told Shin Min he had parked his vehicle at the carpark on May 1 and returned only after he was alerted by the police at about 11am on May 3.

If found guilty of theft, the man could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

In their statement, the police also advised members of the public to park their motor vehicles in well-lit areas and install an anti-theft alarm for their vehicles as well as a dashboard camera with 24-hour recording.