Man arrested after allegedly slapping several people at church in Prinsep Street

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Singapore Life Church at 144 Prinsep Street at around 9.10am on May 3.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested on May 3 for creating a public nuisance after he allegedly slapped several people at a church in Prinsep Street.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Singapore Life Church at 144 Prinsep Street at around 9.10am on May 3.

The police established that a man had slapped several people there and left before officers arrived.

A 66-year-old woman was bleeding after being slapped near the eye, the police said. She was conscious when taken to hospital.

Church services were not affected, the police added.

Officers later identified and arrested the 33-year-old Malaysian man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is known to the church and has caused a nuisance there on a few occasions.