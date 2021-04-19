Man arrested after allegedly robbing store in Bukit Batok with knife

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

He had allegedly robbed a store in Bukit Batok Street 52 while armed with a knife.

Police were alerted at about 4.25am on Monday (April 19).

The man demanded that the victim open the store's cash register, police said.

He is also alleged to have taken eight packs of cigarettes before fleeing.

But he was caught within two hours following ground inquiries and with the help of close-circuit television images from the store.

He will be charged with armed robbery in court on Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.