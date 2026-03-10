Man arrested after allegedly pointing knife at auxiliary police officer near Geylang Serai Market

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An auxiliary police officer was injured after a knife was pointed at him near Geylang Serai Market on March 9 .

The alleged assailant, a 45-year-old man , was disarmed and subdued by members of the public, the police said, in response to queries. They had received calls for assistance at the location at about 9.50pm on March 9.

The man was later arrested for criminal intimidation, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance in Sims Avenue , which is near Geylang Serai Market, at about 10.50pm that day. It added that one person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the auxiliary police officer’s injury was minor.

In dashcam footage of the incident uploaded online, a man is seen walking up to an auxiliary police officer at a traffic light crossing with what looks like a pointed object in one hand, before placing the officer in a chokehold.

The video then cuts to an image of the man being taken away by three police officers.

A knife was seized as a case exhibit. Police investigations are ongoing.