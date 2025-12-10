Man arrested after allegedly molesting six-year-old girl at Changi Airport transit area

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An American man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty at the transit area of Changi Airport on Dec 9 .

Preliminary investigations revealed the 46-year-old allegedly molested a six-year-old girl at about 4.55pm the same day , said the police in a statement on Dec 10 .

The girl had been sleeping on a bench next to her mother in Terminal 3’s departure transit area , they added.

When the girl’s mother woke up and noticed the man’s presence and actions, she confronted him immediately, the police said.

The man then walked away from the scene and the woman alerted the police.

Using CCTV footage, officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours of receiving the report .

The man is expected to be charged on Dec 11 with the offence of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or any combination of these penalties .