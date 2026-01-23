Man arrested after allegedly harassing staff at River Valley High School

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for disorderly behaviour after he allegedly harassed River Valley High School’s staff on the afternoon of Jan 23.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance regarding an alleged case of harassment at River Valley High School at about 4.20pm.

A 33-year-old man had refused to provide his particulars to the police when requested, the police said, adding that he was uncooperative.

The man then began raising his voice and shouted at police officers, challenging them, the police said.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour, after he refused to comply with instructions from the police despite being given several warnings.

He did not use any weapons, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the man had gone into the school to find a teacher, and after he refused to leave, the police were informed.

Photos on social media platform Xiaohongshu show a man in a white shirt being escorted by at least five police officers into a vehicle.

Another image shows the man being pinned to the ground by two police officers. Another four police officers can be seen in the same photo.

ST has contacted River Valley High School for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing,