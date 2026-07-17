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The man allegedly stole items worth more than $1,200 from six retail shops in Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3.

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man was arrested on July 16 after he allegedly went on a shoplifting spree at Changi Airport.

In a statement on July 1 7, the police said they were alerted to a case of shop theft at The Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outle t in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on July 16 at 9.22pm .

Retail staff had discovered a missing item from the Chanel display shelf, police said.

According to closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, a man was seen taking the item and leaving the shop without paying for it.

Officers from the Airport Police Division were able to identify the man, who is a British national, and he was arrested in the transit area before his departure flight.

Further investigations showed that the man had also allegedly stolen from five other retail shops in Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3 .

The items he allegedly took included keychains, perfumes and a bracelet .

The stolen items, which were worth more than $1,200 , have been recovered from the man, police said.

The man is expected to be charged on July 18 with theft in dwelling.

If found guilty, he may be jailed up to seven years , fined, or both.