Man arrested after alleged scuffle with police officers and for suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a police officer in Bukit Batok and for other suspected drug related offences.

The police said that on Monday at around 1.20pm, officers patrolling Block 468B Bukit Batok West conducted a check on the man and found that he was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The drug offences have been referred to CNB. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident was caught in a 90-second video on TikTok posted by user @gt97106. In the video, two police officers, one male and one female, can be seen trying to subdue a man on a sheltered walkway near a vehicle drop-off point.

Another man, seeing the scuffle, approaches and grabs the suspect from the back as one of the police officers is pushed to the ground.

Later in the video, the two police officers and the passer-by can be seen pinning the suspect down near a wheelchair ramp on the sheltered walkway.