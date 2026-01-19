Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested after alleged fight in Geylang Road leaves victim with severe head injuries

The man is expected to be charged on Jan 20 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The man is expected to be charged on Jan 20 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Vihanya Rakshika

SINGAPORE – A 61-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in Geylang Road on Jan 18, leaving the victim with severe injuries.

The police said in a statement on Jan 19 that they were alerted to the physical altercation at about 4.20pm on Jan 18.

The victim sustained severe head injuries, said the police, who did not reveal the victim’s gender.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department were able to identify the suspect, and arrested him on the same day.

The man is expected to be charged on Jan 20 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If found guilty, the man could be jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.

The police said they have zero tolerance for acts of violence and will take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

