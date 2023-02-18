Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Nanyang Polytechnic at 4.40pm.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, which was circulating on video app TikTok on Friday, showed a black car, whose front was severely damaged, and a red car in front of it.

The man, who was one of the drivers, and the woman, his passenger, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, the police said.

A 21-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations, the police added. 

