Man and teenager arrested for allegedly snatching cash from an elderly man

The two suspects are slated to be charged with snatch theft on Dec 26.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - Two people, one of them a teenager, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft, said the police on Dec 25.

The police said they were alerted to the incident near Redhill Close at about 2.50pm on Dec 24, where a man had allegedly snatched a plastic bag containing cash from an elderly man.

The suspect then ran away, the police added.

Officers established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations and police cameras, leading to the arrest of the man, aged 20, within four hours. A 17-year-old teenager believed to be his accomplice was also arrested. The stolen cash of $1,625 was recovered, the police said.

The two suspects are slated to be charged with snatch theft on Dec 26. If found guilty, they may face a jail term of one to seven years, and caning.

Those who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.

