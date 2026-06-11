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Man arrested for public nuisance, drug offences after allegedly wielding rod in Aljunied

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The police, who received a call for assistance in Aljunied Road on June 10, said suspected drug paraphernalia and sleeping pills were found on him.

The police, who received a call for assistance in Aljunied Road on June 10, said suspected drug paraphernalia and sleeping pills were found on the suspect.

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Alessia Mah

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SINGAPORE – A 51-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and suspected drug-related offences after he was allegedly seen wandering the Aljunied area with a rod in the predawn hours of June 10.

The police, who received a call for assistance in Aljunied Road on June 10 at around 5.15am, said suspected drug paraphernalia and sleeping pills were found on him.

The man had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the pills-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority, the police said.

A man who identified himself as Han told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he was crossing an overhead bridge while on his way to work when he heard someone shouting from the street below.

“I looked carefully, then I realised he was holding an iron rod and using it to hit the central divider and the road,” he said.

Worried that the man might injure others, Han called the police, who arrived two or three minutes later in four police cars.

In a video provided by Han, several officers are seen surrounding the man, who eventually surrendered to the authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.