Man allegedly flees from police on patrol in Chai Chee, gets nabbed for multiple suspected offences

Ian Cheng
Correspondent
SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Dec 16 after he turned around and fled from police officers who were on patrol in Chai Chee.

He was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, possession of an offensive weapon, and unlawful presence in Singapore.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, a person can be seen being held down by several others in the middle of a road between two Housing Board blocks.

Responding to ST queries, the police said on Dec 16 at about 7.15pm, officers were conducting foot patrol along Chai Chee Road.

A man then allegedly turned around and ran away when officers were approaching him.

The officers gave chase and subsequently detained him.

Investigations are ongoing.

