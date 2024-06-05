Man, 88, arrested for allegedly killing wife in Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE – An 88-year-old man was arrested at a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang in the early hours of June 5 after he allegedly murdered his wife.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a call for assistance at about 1am at a residential unit in Petir Road.

Officers found the 74-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit, with preliminary investigations showing that both parties knew each other.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at Block 137 Petir Road at about 12.45am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing, and the man will be charged in court on June 6 with murder.

When The Straits Times visited the scene at about 1pm, the police cordons had already been removed, with neighbours expressing shock that a murder was said to have taken place.

Ms Marilou A. Penar, 52, who works as a domestic helper for a neighbour, said she had never heard the couple argue before, and did not hear any screams or shouts either when the alleged murder took place.

She added that the couple lived with their grandson, who is in his 20s, and that she thought the police knocking on their door in the morning was an ordinary occurrence, as the man had previously left home by himself and got lost on several occasions, needing police officers to take him home.

Another neighbour, Mr Chen Taifa, said the man was a “happy-go-lucky” individual, and they would greet each other in the lift.

The 74-year-old retiree added that the man could be seen talking or singing to himself at times.

“We are on good terms... I didn’t know about the incident until I saw the police,” he said.