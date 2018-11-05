Man, 82, dies after Serangoon coffee shop fight

An elderly man died in hospital after a fight with a younger man at a Serangoon coffee shop.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of affray on Friday at 5.09pm at Block 237 Serangoon Avenue 3.

A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case, the police added.

The 82-year-old man had got into a dispute with the younger man at the coffee shop located on the ground level of the Housing Board block. The cause of the dispute is not known.

ST understands the younger man allegedly punched the elderly man in the chest during the quarrel.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a passer-by, understood to be a friend of the deceased, had tried to revive him.

Police said the elderly man was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tee Zhuo