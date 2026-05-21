Man, 74, arrested for drink driving after accident in Ubi

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The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars and a bicycle at about 8.10pm on May 20.

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after an accident in Ubi on May 20 that left a cyclist injured.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars and a bicycle at the junction of Ubi Road 3 and Ubi Avenue 2 at about 8.10pm.

A male cyclist, 39, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, they said.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a video shared on Facebook page SGRV Admin, a car is seen travelling unsteadily towards three cyclists waiting at a traffic junction.

The cyclists can be seen fleeing to avoid being hit. The car crashes into the bicycles and some barricades before knocking down a traffic light.

It then collides with a stationary car on the other side of the road before coming to a halt.