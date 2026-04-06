Man, 71, reported missing; last seen at Adam Road Food Centre

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Mr Teng Choon Hwee was last seen wearing a short-sleeved chequered shirt, black pants and slippers on April 3 at about 7am.

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old man, who was last seen at Adam Road Food Centre in Bukit Timah on the morning of April 3, is reported to be missing.

The police on April 6 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Teng Choon Hwee, who was last seen wearing a short-sleeved chequered shirt, black pants and slippers, in the vicinity of 2 Adam Road on April 3 at about 7am.

Checks by The Straits Times show that the address is the site of Adam Road Food Centre.

Anyone with information on Mr Teng is encouraged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.