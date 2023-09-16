Man, 70, arrested for suspected drink-driving after accident in Adam Road

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink-driving after an accident involving a car in Adam Road.

The police were alerted to the incident along Adam Road towards Lornie Road at about 11.30pm on Friday.

In a video sent by a reader of The Straits Times, the car appears to be on a road divider and a drain, next to a tree. Its bonnet also appears to be slightly dented.

No injuries were reported. Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.