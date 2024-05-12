Man, 68, taken to hospital after fire at Chinatown flat

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 5 Banda Street at 2.25pm. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Sherlyn Sim
Updated
May 12, 2024, 10:00 PM
Published
May 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

SINGAPORE – A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a flat in Chinatown on May 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at Block 5 Banda Street at around 2.20pm.

The fire broke out inside the bedroom of an 11th-floor flat, SCDF added. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which involved a mattress, with a water jet.

SCDF said it rescued a person from the unit and had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the person.

The person was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The police and SCDF evacuated about 15 people from the affected block as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

According to statistics released by SCDF in February 2024, there were more fires in 2023 than the year before, with 1,954 cases in total. This represented an increase of 8.6 per cent from the 1,799 cases in 2022.

Of the 1,954 fires in 2023, 970 – or almost half – were in residential buildings.

More On This Topic
60-year-old man dies, two rescued after fire breaks out in Whampoa HDB flat
40 residents evacuated from Eunos HDB block after fire breaks out at common corridor

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top