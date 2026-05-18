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SINGAPORE – A man died after falling onto the track at Segar LRT station in the morning of May 18, disrupting train services on the Bukit Panjang line between the Senja and Bukit Panjang stations for about four hours.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Segar LRT station at about 5.50am . Investigations showed that at about 5am , a man was seen to have fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 6.25am . The 68 -year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a Facebook post at 6.52am , train operator SMRT said the service was disrupted “due to a track intrusion”.



In a subsequent update at 7.08am , it said that a man was seen trespassing onto the track near Segar station at about 5am . It later updated the post to say that a man “was seen to have fallen onto the track”.



“Train services between the Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the tracks for investigations,” it said.

At 10.17am , SMRT said train service between Senja and Petir stations has resumed in both directions and that free regular bus and bridging bus services have stopped.

“Our Care Team has reached out to the family during this difficult time. We thank commuters for their patience and understanding,” SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said, adding that SMRT will continue to assist with police investigations.

While there was no service between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations, train services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations remain available.

SMRT added that free bridging bus and regular bus services had been “activated to support affected commuters”.

A long queue for the bridging bus was seen at the Bukit Panjang bus interchange at around 8.30am.

People queuing for the bridging bus at Bukit Panjang bus interchange. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At the Bukit Panjang LRT station, SMRT staff were seen advising commuters on alternative travel options.

A couple who were on their way to Fajar station from the airport said taking the bus would be “more difficult” due to their heavy luggage, though they noted they had “no other choice”.



A fire truck was seen at the Segar station at about 8.45am. Earlier, a police car was seen parked at the Jelapang station, which is next to the Segar station.

A fire truck was seen at the Segar station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At about 9am, the entrance of Segar station had been cordoned off by the police. A body was removed from the track by SCDF and police officers at about 9.10am.

The police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Notice of the disruption first appeared on the MyTransport.SG app at around 6am, with the Land Transport Authority telling commuters to consider free bus services at the affected stations.

In a Facebook post at 6.25am, SMRT said affected travellers could download an e-Travel Chit as proof of travel at smrttravelchit.sg/

It added that live updates would be available at mytransport.sg/trainstatus

The Bukit Panjang LRT line is undergoing an exercise to replace the power rail, which supplies electricity to the trains. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The fully automated network’s fleet was also completely refreshed in October and the line has been using a new communications-based train control signalling system since Nov 8.

The 8km line connects residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown lines and is the first driverless inter-town train feeder service.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.