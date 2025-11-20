Straitstimes.com header logo

Man, 67, arrested for allegedly setting fire to cat dwellings at Bukit Batok void deck

Ian Cheng

SINGAPORE - A 67-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to cat dwellings at a void deck in Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

The police said they were alerted on Nov 19 at about 1.50am to a fire at Block 263 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4. The man was subsequently arrested for mischief by fire, the police added on Nov 20.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told The Straits Times that the fire involved combustible items at the void deck of the block.

SCDF added that members of the public extinguished the fire using water, with no injuries reported.

A resident in the area who did not want to be named told The Straits Times that the cats in the area fortunately seem to be unharmed.

Police and SCDF investigations are ongoing.

