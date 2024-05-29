Man, 62, arrested after allegedly using screwdriver to attack another man

SINGAPORE – A 62-year-old man was arrested for affray and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on May 28 after he allegedly used a screwdriver to attack another man.

The other man, 38, was arrested for affray.

The police, who received a call for help at Block 54 Havelock Road at 12.05pm, said one screwdriver was seized.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, a man clad in a white top can be seen charging at a motorcyclist and repeatedly attempted to stab him with an unidentified object in his hand.

Both men sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the same address at about 12.05pm.

Two people, who were assessed for minor injuries, declined to be taken to the hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.