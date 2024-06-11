Man, 62, arrested after allegedly brandishing knife on bus

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in possession of five knives, which were seized as case exhibits. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 09:52 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 08:30 PM

SINGAPORE – A 62-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly seen carrying and brandishing a knife on a public bus.

In a media statement on June 11, the police said they were alerted by a member of the public to the incident at about 3.20pm on June 10.

The man later alighted in Geylang Road, the police said.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of images from closed-circuit television and police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established his identity, they added. Within three hours of receiving the report, the police arrested the suspect in Victoria Street.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in possession of five knives, said the police, adding that the knives were seized as case exhibits.

The suspect will be charged in court on June 12 with the offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Male offenders found guilty of carrying offensive weapons in public places can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane. However, under the law, men who are over 50 years old cannot be caned.

The police added that they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

More On This Topic
Man arrested for Tampines robbery while armed with a knife
Man who wore wife’s dress and brandished knife at store cashier in robbery attempt jailed, caned

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top