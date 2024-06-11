Man, 62, arrested after allegedly brandishing knife on bus

SINGAPORE – A 62-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly seen carrying and brandishing a knife on a public bus.

In a media statement on June 11, the police said they were alerted by a member of the public to the incident at about 3.20pm on June 10.

The man later alighted in Geylang Road, the police said.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of images from closed-circuit television and police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established his identity, they added. Within three hours of receiving the report, the police arrested the suspect in Victoria Street.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in possession of five knives, said the police, adding that the knives were seized as case exhibits.

The suspect will be charged in court on June 12 with the offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Male offenders found guilty of carrying offensive weapons in public places can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane. However, under the law, men who are over 50 years old cannot be caned.

The police added that they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.