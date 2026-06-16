Man arrested after jumping out of ambulance on SLE

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The accident took place on SLE towards Punggol afer exit towards Lentor Avenue, at around 2.40pm on June 15.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested over a rash act after he jumped out of a private ambulance on the SLE on June 15.

The Straits Times understands that the 61-year-old was hit by a bus after jumping out of the emergency vehicle, which had stopped on the road shoulder at the time.

In response to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards Punggol, after the exit to Lentor Avenue , at about 2.40pm on that day .

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, the police said.

He was subsequently arrested and investigations are ongoing, they added.