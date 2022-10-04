Man, 60, taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Marsiling flat

SINGAPORE - A man in his 60s who suffered from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital after a third-floor unit caught fire in Block 120 Marsiling Rise.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 2.35pm, and soon after, firefighters arrived and forced their way into the flat to put out the fire with two water jets.

In response to queries, SCDF said that the fire involved the contents of the living room.

Around 80 people from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.